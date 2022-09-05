New Federal Government forecast for the MINIMUM WAGE; what will be the VALUE?

Every society needs some types of organization to function. For this, it is necessary to establish some rules. Some of them surround the field of work and also financial.

One of the most important is the establishment of minimum wage values. Every year, the Federal Government meets with economic experts to decide what wages are needed for the population.

Minimum salary of 2023

On July 31, the Federal Government sent the draft Budget Law for 2023 to the National Congress. Therefore, the document contains the provision of the minimum wage for the year 2023.

According to the calculation carried out by experts, the value will rise to R$ 1,302, which shows almost R$ 10 reais more than the amount that had been approved in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO).

It is worth remembering that this will be the fourth year in a row that the country has not received a real adjustment in the amount. This is because the calculation performed only performs the increase necessary to keep up with inflation rates.

It is important to highlight that the minimum wage must be enough for the worker to have purchasing power, as determined by the Federal Constitution. Thus, in order to carry out the calculation, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is used.

As currently some basic products had an increase in inflation from 4.25% to 7.41%, it is not possible to say that the amount will be definitive for the population. Therefore, the salary could be even higher if the rates increase until the end of the year.

Who benefits from the minimum wage?

It is important to understand that the minimum wage is not only important for people who work and are paid as little as possible. This value is also used as a reference for various public payments and benefits for the population.

Therefore, people who also suffer from the change in this amount are those insured by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), such as retirees or pensioners. There are also workers who receive PIS/Pasep payments.

We can also mention those assisted by the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) and those who are looking for unemployment insurance, among other modalities. Therefore, defining the amount is extremely important for the population.

It is worth remembering that, as mentioned, the values ​​can still be modified until the last day of the year. In this way, it will only be possible to be sure about the amount on the first day of the year.

