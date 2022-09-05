Nilson Cesar admits possible error in forecast at the Brasileirão and warns Palmeiras | fans

Credit: Reproduction/Young Pan

Before in the hands of Palmeiras, the title of the Brasileirão 2022, maybe not from Verdão this year. At least that’s what the narrator Nilson Cesar, from Jovem Pan radio, believes. The change in opinion comes after the alviverde draw against Red Bull Bragantino, 2-2, on Saturday night (3), in Bragança Paulista (SP).

For him, who claimed several times that the Palmeiras fan could already celebrate the title, the dispute seems to be open now, especially if Flamengo beat Ceará this Sunday morning (4) – at 11 am, at Maracanã.

“I was giving up this championship for Palmeiras. But Palmeiras is giving soup to bad luck. And when there’s a Flamengo behind with that pace, with that intensity and with the ball they’ve been playing, you really have to worry“, assessed the narrator.

“So, Palmeiras fans, Palmeiras players… be smart. Because if Flamengo wins Ceará, things are really open for the Brasileirão title“, added Nilson Cesar.

Abel makes a mystery about having Raphael Veiga in the next Palmeiras game

After the draw in Bragança Paulista, Palmeiras has a decision in their next commitment.

Verdão faces Athletico Paranaense this Tuesday (6th) in the second and decisive game of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. The match, which will be played at Allianz Parque, will start at 21:30 (Brasília time), and the presence of midfielder Raphael Veiga is the biggest doubt.

The player suffered a sprained right ankle in the match against Hurricane, in Curitiba, and has no confirmed presence. Nor absence.

“I understand the curiosity, but let’s wait for Tuesday. It’s an important game. On Tuesday you will know who plays. I always said that this year we would test our physical limits. It’s to recover the players well, I believe I have the whole team“, said Abel Ferreira, when asked about shirt 23.

To advance to the third final of the Libertadores in a row, Palmeiras needs to beat the Paraná team by two or more goals difference.

If they get a win by just one goal, the decision will be on penalties.