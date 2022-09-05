“No duel won”; Eric Faria doesn’t stop at Dorival and ‘releases the dogs’ at +2 from Flamengo

Journalist did not approve of the performance and made an analysis citing some names that left something to be desired against Ceará, in Maracanã

After massacring Vélez for the Copa Libertadores da América, setting foot in the final of the competition, the Flamengo turned its attention to the Brazilian Championship, in which it seeks, round after round, to get as close as possible to the leader Palmeiras. In this round, the opponent was Ceará, inside Maracanã, bringing a lot of expectation to the fans.

The excitement increased even more when Abel Ferreira’s men were 1-1 against Red Bull Bragantino, making the Cariocas able to reduce the advantage to 5 points. However, inside the field, things didn’t go according to the “script”. Without being able to have the same momentum as other games, the score ended 0-0 in the first half.

The second was much more eventful, with a goal scored for each side, in addition to the expulsion of the top scorers of the afternoon: Gabigol and Jô. With this point conquered, Rubro-Negro remains in the runner-up, but sees the same 7 points being maintained and one less round to try to close this difference. The low yield, however, generated a lot of criticism on social media.

In addition to the flamenguists, who expected much more in these 90 minutes, some journalists also did not remain silent about the duel. Several ended up choosing Dorival Júnior as “guilty”, but the coach was not the only one who received criticism, since at least 4 or 5 of the line ended up getting into this “cake”, as for example in this horn by Eric Faria in his official profile:

“Flamengo treated the game very badly. A team without a midfield will not break any defense. Dorival came out piling up players with no rhythm. Varela. Erick. Diego and Victor Hugo boxed in. Marinho and Cebolinha without any duel won. Certainly the worst performance of the team in ages”posted, receiving a series of responses.