‘Not everything is a flag’

The singer Juliette Freire reacted to the criticism made by the activist and influencer Luisa Mell, due to the fact that the paraibana won two purebred puppies.

According to Luisa Mell, by accepting the dogs as if they were gifts, instead of adopting them, Juliette “condemns millions of animals to more suffering”. Now, through a live on the networks, the singer countered the activist, apologized if she influenced someone with her behavior, but stressed that not everything in her life is a flag for some cause.

“I apologize if I influenced it with my behavior. But this particular case had a whole story, I really fell in love with it. [pelos animais]. It’s been a year and a half since I was working up the courage to get the puppy,” she said.

According to Freire, her first contact with animals took place last year, shortly after winning the “BBB 21” (TV Globo). At the time, the famous pointed out that the owner of the animals did not want to donate them to her, until she changed her mind.

Juliette Freire said she was aware that “the best option is always to adopt”, and pointed out that she has already adopted “street dogs several times”. , but, he pondered, “not everything in my life is a flag”.

“I really fell in love and I was ashamed. I was sad because I was ashamed, like I did something wrong. And unfortunately I can’t make everything perfect. And it’s not bad for me to fall in love with a dog.” completed.

Understand

Yesterday, Juliette Freire surprised her mother. Dona Fátima, while joking about the fact that she would be a grandmother to twins, but in reality, she wanted to introduce two puppies that she had won, a female and a male.

Shortly afterwards, Luisa Mell, known as an animal activist, criticized the singer’s attitude, because, according to her, it implies “suffering” to “millions of animals”.

“Don’t even talk to me about winning? Because you can’t win dogs either. Because if that’s the case, I’m also giving her three beautiful mutts?”, said Luisa Mell.