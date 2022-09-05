Nubank explodes and records the highest growth in 3 years

The large number of Nubank customers, as well as the investments made by the digital bank, are just two factors that should further increase fintech’s revenue over the next three years. The statement in question is from analysts at Morgan Stanley, a global financial services company.

The result could be the highest in revenue of the entire financial sector in Latin America. And Nubank has been working on this, as it has presented offers of new products, services and attractions for different customer profiles.

Nubank Revenue

In Brazil alone, the bank has more than 62.3 million customers.

The growth in the portfolio was 51% compared to the same period last year. The report made by Morgan Stanley’s experts was forwarded to the company’s clients. In the message, they indicate that Nubank has several paths attractive to go through and so it should continue to grow.

The business expansion trend should further increase the institution’s revenue. The expectation is to grow 68% over the next three years.

The Morgan Stanley report also highlights that the bank has strategies to increase revenue during this period. According to analysts at the global financial services company, the result will be a sum of rapid expansion, launch and cross-selling of new products, mergers, acquisitions and other positive factors.

In the second quarter of this year, Nubank presented another great growth in the number of customers. It rose to 65.3 million users. These numbers include Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

