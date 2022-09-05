Nurses protest in Goiânia against the suspension of the law that created the minimum wage for the category | Goiás

Nurses protested this Monday (5) in Goiânia against the suspension of the law that created the minimum wage for the category. The president of the Goiás Nurses Union (Sieg), Roberta Rios, said that the demonstration started at 7 am at the door of the Governador Otávio Lage State Hospital (Hugol) and lasted about 3 hours.

Roberta Rios said that the protest was organized by professionals of the category and accompanied by the union. Nurses are asking for the law to come into force again and for the new floor to be paid for as soon as possible.

The text of the project, approved by the Chamber and the Senate, set the national minimum wage for nurses in the public and private sectors at R$ 4,750, a value that serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing (50%) and midwives (50%).

Nurses: BRL 4,750

Nursing technicians: BRL 3,325

Nursing assistants: BRL 2,375

Midwives: BRL 2,375

“Yesterday [4], we were surprised by the news of the Federal Supreme Court suspending the nursing salary floor for 60 days. It was approved and sanctioned on August 5”, explains the Sieg president.

The law has been in effect since August 5th. Roberta Rios explains that the category would receive the new national salary base in September, but this did not happen due to the decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspending the law for 60 days (understand below).

The union president said that nurses never had a law to establish the floor and hourly load of the category. There is a collective agreement of the private network, according to Roberta Rios, which establishes the floor according to the workload.

“We have city halls, for example, making accreditation to pay R$ 2.2 thousand, while others pay double. We don’t have a floor or an average salary”, commented Roberta Rios.

1 of 1 Nurses protest in front of Hugol in Goiânia against suspension of the national nursing floor — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Nurses protest in front of Hugol in Goiânia against suspension of the national nursing floor — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended on Sunday (4) the law passed by Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro and which creates the minimum wage for nursing.

The decision is valid until detailed data from states, municipalities, federal government agencies, councils and health care entities are analyzed on the financial impact for care and the risks of layoffs in the face of the implementation of the floor. The deadline for this information to be sent to the STF is 60 days.

In the coming days, the decision, which is individual, will be taken for analysis by the other ministers of the Supreme in the virtual plenary. Barroso is the rapporteur for an action presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), which argues that the floor is unsustainable.

In view of the data already presented in the action, the minister evaluated that there is a concrete risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to SUS.

The minister stressed that it is necessary to value the category, but that at this moment “it is necessary to pay attention to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”.

