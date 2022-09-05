Orochi exchanges kisses and hugs with ex-A Fazenda at Rock In Rio

Rock In Rio is not just about music, but also about making out, baby! One of the most unimaginable possible encounters took place on Saturday night (3/9). Rapper Orochi and ex-A Fazenda Liziane Gutierrez lived moments of pure romance at the festival.

According to sources from the LeoDias column, who were at the scene, the musician did not try to hide at any time that he was following the digital influencer and exchanged kisses and hugs with the famous in the City of Rock. He, by the way, published a photo next to her while they visited the Doritos stand, one of the sponsors of Rock In Rio.

The owner of the hit Lobo went to the event to enjoy the Post Malone show, the main attraction on Saturday night, but he never stopped paying attention to the former reality show. Also according to reports, Orochi and Liziane would have ended the night together after the festival.

Sought by the column, the digital influencer said she had nothing to say on the subject. The rapper’s team was also contacted but did not get back to us until the end of this article. The space remains open for a pronunciation.