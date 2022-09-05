Pacheco says he will go to the STF to apply the nursing floor, suspended by Barroso

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said this Sunday 4 that he will go to the Federal Supreme Court to deal with “the paths and solutions” in order to implement the minimum salary for nursing.

Earlier, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the application of the floor and ordered the federal government, states, municipalities and health entities to detail, within 60 days, the financial impact, the risk of layoffs and a possible reduction in the quality of services before the enforcement of the new law.

“The national salary floor for nursing professionals, created in the National Congress, is a fair measure aimed at a group of professionals who stood out in the pandemic and who have their salaries absurdly underestimated in Brazil,” Pacheco wrote on social media. “I have no doubt that the real desire of the Three Powers of the Republic is to enforce federal law and, at the same time, preserve the financial balance of the health system and federated entities. With dialogue, respect and intelligence, we will provide a quick solution to this.”

Also this Sunday, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he respected judicial decisions, but disagreed with “the merits” on the nurses’ floor. “They are professionals who have the right to the floor and they can count on me to continue the fight for the maintenance of what was decided in plenary.”

Barroso’s determination, which will be analyzed by the plenary of the STF, took place within the scope of an action presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments, which considers the floor unsustainable.

The floor law, approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, establishes a minimum remuneration of 4,750 reais for nurses. In Barroso’s assessment, it is necessary to value the category, but it is essential “to pay attention to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”.

“Basically, the argument that the Legislature approved the project and the Executive sanctioned it without taking care of the measures that would make its execution feasible, such as, for example, increasing the SUS reimbursement table to the partner network, seems plausible. In that case, they would have wanted to have the benefit bonus without the burden of increasing their own expenses, outsourcing the account.”