Pacheco says he will go to the STF to put in place the nursing floor

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that he is going to the STF to deal with “of paths and solutions” to make the nursing floor effective. Statement was given on your profile on twitter this Sunday (4.Sep.2022), after Minister Roberto Barroso suspended the salary floor for nurses. The measure has been in effect since August 5, after the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Pacheco said he had no doubts that the “real desire” of the Three Powers is to enforce federal law and simultaneously “preserve the financial balance of the health system and federated entities“.

Here are the senator’s publications:

Earlier, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he did not agree with Minister Barroso’s decision and said that professionals “can count” on him to maintain what was decided in the House plenary.

Suspension in the stf

Barroso’s provisional decision was given after the lawsuit filed by CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services).

In his order, the magistrate gave 60 days for the federal government, states, Federal District and sector entities to provide information on financial impact, risks of layoffs and possible reduction in the quality of the service provided.

In a note, ABCDT (Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplantation Centers), which contributed information to the CNSaúde representation, said that Barroso’s decision “watertight” a sangria that would “make the maintenance of dialysis services across the country unsustainable“.

Here is the full text of the ABCDT note released at 2:04 pm this Sunday (September 3, 2022):

“Today’s decision of the STF stops, in an emergency, a bloodletting that would make the maintenance of dialysis services across the country unsustainable. Minister Barroso demonstrates, between the lines of his decision, indignation at how a law can be enacted without defining funding sources and, even more, not thinking about the sustainability of health in the country.

“The Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplantation Centers (ABCDT) – which joined the CNSaúde ADI as amicus curiae – continues to fight for the Minister of Health to understand that, regardless of a judicial decision on Law 14434/2022, the economic imbalance financial support for the dialysis clinics that serve almost 90% of SUS patients is maintained.

“Minister Barroso’s decision highlights how fragile the public health system is in Brazil. ABCDT stands before public authorities, mainly the Ministry of Health, to discuss all the conditions to improve the entire Replacement Renal Therapy system, including better salaries for our employees. Understanding, however, that any improvement will be in vain if it does not reach our reason for existing, which is the patient”, highlights the president of ABCDT, nephrologist Yussif Ali Mere Junior”.