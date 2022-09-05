Palmas health centers will offer vaccinations before the September 7 holiday; check the schedule | Tocantins

Those who need to update their vaccination card can take the opportunity to look for the Family Health Units (USF) in palms before the September 7th holiday, which will be on Wednesday. This Monday (5) and Tuesday (6), the posts will be open normally to serve the population.

The teams carry out the Poliomyelitis (child paralysis) and Multivaccination campaigns (for those up to 15 years old) and still apply immunizations against the Covid-19 and Influenza (flu) viruses.

Against paralysis, children from one year old to those under five years old can be vaccinated. Even the protection, which is just a drop, can be administered along with other immunizing agents.

Children from three years old can be vaccinated against Covid-19. Those up to 11 years old receive the first two doses of the vaccine cycle. From 12 years old to 39 years old, the first booster, or third dose, is released. The fourth dose is for those aged 40 and over.

The vaccine against the Influenza virus, which causes the flu, can be given to babies from six months of age.

To get vaccinated, the user needs to present personal documents with photo (RG and CPF), vaccination card and card from the Unified Health System (SUS).

Vaccination against Covid-19

Children from 3 to 11 years old – from 8 am to 5 pm

USF 405 North (Arno 42)

USF 1004 South (Arse 101)

USF Novo Horizonte

USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande)

USF Mariazinha (Buritirana)

USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu)

USF 409 North (Arno 44)

USF 403 South (Arso 41)

USF Jose Hermes

USF Taquari

Population over 12 years old

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose and 3rd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)

USF 108 south (Arse 13)

USF 207 south (Arso 23)

USF 403 North (Arno 41)

USF 1206 south (Arse 122)

USF José Lúcio

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose and 3rd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)

USF 210 South (Arse 24)

USF 806 South (Arse 82)

USF 712 South (ARS-SE 75)

USF 1.103 South (Arso 111)

USF Alto Bonito

USF Aureny II

USF Morada do Sol

USF Santa Barbara

Coronavac (1st 2nd and 3rd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)

USF Laurides Milhomem

USF 603 North (Arno 71)

USF Bela Vista

USF Taquari

Pfizer 2nd dose

USF Arno 41 (403 North) – morning

USF Arse 13 (108 South) – morning

USF Santa Barbara – afternoon

USF Taquari – Afternoon

Influenza (flu) vaccination

USF Arso 23 (207 South)

USF Arno 41 (403 North)

USF Arne 53 (406 North)

USF Arne 64 (508 North)

USF Arno 71 (603 North)

USF Arse 24 (210 South)

USF ASR-SE 75 (712 South)

USF Arse 82 (806 South)

USF Arse 13 (108 South)

USF Arso 111 (1,103 South)

USF Arse 122 (1,206 South)

USF Arse 131 (1,304 South)

USF José Lúcio

USF Laurides Milhomem

USF Alto Bonito

USF Bela Vista