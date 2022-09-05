Palmeiras lineup: Veiga goes to the field and could be a reinforcement in the semi of Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Monday morning, at the Football Academy, continuing the preparations for the match against Athletico, this Tuesday, at 21:30 (GMT), for the semifinal of the Libertadores da América.

The players did technical and tactical work on the small field with an emphasis on marking and transitions, among other aspects. In the final part, the players played a recreational activity. Some youngsters from the under-20 team participated in the activity.

The highlight was the presence of Raphael Veiga on the lawn of the Football Academy. However, Palmeiras did not give details about the midfielder’s recovery. Verdão has been doing special work to recover the player for this Tuesday’s decision.

Raphael Veiga in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy

For next Tuesday’s match, Palmeiras will not be able to count on midfielder Danilo, who is serving the second game of suspension for having been sent off against Atlético-MG, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

The likely Palmeiras against Athletico should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Bruno Tabata or López); Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Palmeiras was defeated in the first match by 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. Therefore, they need to beat Athletico by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties. If they win by a difference of two or more goals, they guarantee a direct spot in the Libertadores final.

Richarlyson cites Palmeiras’ mental strength as a weapon to turn Libertadores

