Palmeiras makes R$ 164 million in sales in the year and opens the second half with a surplus | palm trees

Palmeiras started the second semester with an accumulated surplus of R$ 37.4 million in the year, according to the club’s balance sheets. The numbers were boosted by the month of June, in which R$ 87.8 million in sales of athletes were registered.
The amount refers to the negotiations of Gabriel Veron for Porto, Borja for River Plate, and Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal – Verdão still had 5% of the Brazilian team forward, in addition to 2.09% due to the solidarity mechanism as a training club.
As a result, the month of July broke a record revenue for the year (R$ 138.3 million), had a surplus of R$ 68 million and reversed the deficit presented in the first half, of just over R$ 30 million.
In addition, Palmeiras beat the revenue forecast for player sales for the whole year in July. The club’s budget projected to raise BRL 132.7 million from negotiations with athletes by the end of 2022, but it already totals BRL 164.1 million in this area.
Revenues from Avanti and game collection are also above the budget: BRL 25.8 million with the fan-partner program (BRL 18.2 million projected through July in the budget) and BRL 35.2 million million at the box office (R$ 19 million in the budget).
With that, Palmeiras reaches the end of July with a surplus of R$ 37.4 million, with the budget forecast calculating a deficit of R$ 6.1 million in the period.
Due to cash flow problems, Verdão advanced revenue from the contract with Crefisa for the second half of this year.
To hire Flaco López, the club also anticipated part of the sponsorship amounts for the beginning of 2023. But the expectation is that Verdão will end the year with a surplus.
