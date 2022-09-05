Pantanal: Tenório orders Jove’s death and Solano promises to end Juma’s husband: “Do my job”

The sequel is slated to air from next week; Solano’s arrival promises to shake up the plot

In this Monday’s chapter of wetland, Solano (Rafael Sieg) will land in the biome. According to information published by columnist André Romano, from “Observatório da TV”, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will order the death of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). By now, the gunslinger will have fired at Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) at the behest of the land grabber.

the ex-husband of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), by the way, will also order an attempt on the life of Tadeu (José Loreto). “Did you see those two who came [Tadeu e Jove]? Did you keep their features? The most scrawny was Joventino, son of José Leôncio. The other was his brother, Tadeu. I really like your competence.“, says the bastard.

The hired killer will not be shy with praise and will respond to the boss. “I just get paid to do my job“, will guarantee the henchman, who will still murder Roberto (Cauê Campos) and blame a snake. Zuleica’s companion (Aline Borges), even, will despair at the news.

It is worth noting that the novel is created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi. THE TV Globo shows the serial from Monday to Saturday, at 9 pm. Story completion is scheduled for October 14, 2022. For more news on the remakefollow Bolavip Brasil.