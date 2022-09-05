Paolla Oliveira talks about politics at the event

Present on the third day of Rock in Rio, actress Paolla Oliveira, 40, commented on the importance of the positioning of artists regarding the presidential elections.
“Most coherencemore diversity, less prejudice, my position is much course and now the campaign has to be for people to vote with conscience in the first round so that we don’t miss this opportunity to resolve what people have to resolve, without letting go and enacting this anguish within people”, declared Paolla to this column of Splash.
“THE people really inspires, I don’t know if people actually follow what the people speak, but the people ends up having a voice for one great public. the genyou you have to position, the artist has to position himself. O positioning It’s up to each one, but we have to talk. This gentleman who is in government, he ended up taking away everyone’s right, which was to remain silent. Now when the people he’s silent, we end up on his side. THE people You have to take a stand,” he added.
The protagonist of “Cara e Coragem” also spoke about the festival.
“What I’m finding the coolest are some things from the Sunset stage. Luísa Sonza, Iza, wonderful female icons. I think it’s a pop day, but a very young day”, she said, also emphasizing that she’s been enjoying her other days at home and enjoying everything.
Paolla also said that Rock in Rio is a job opportunity for artists, for big companies, but it is also an event to have fun.
“We also come to have fun, to see friends. There will be a lot of people we know, it’s a melting pot with a good mix”, he said.
The actress also said that Diogo Nogueira is working and cannot go to the event, but she has been talking to him and sending pictures of the shows.
