Paolla Oliveira talks about politics at the event

Present on the third day of Rock in Rio, actress Paolla Oliveira, 40, commented on the importance of the positioning of artists regarding the presidential elections.

“Most coherencemore diversity, less prejudice, my position is much course and now the campaign has to be for people to vote with conscience in the first round so that we don’t miss this opportunity to resolve what people have to resolve, without letting go and enacting this anguish within people”, declared Paolla to this column of Splash.

“THE people really inspires, I don’t know if people actually follow what the people speak, but the people ends up having a voice for one great public. the genyou you have to position, the artist has to position himself. O positioning It’s up to each one, but we have to talk. This gentleman who is in government, he ended up taking away everyone’s right, which was to remain silent. Now when the people he’s silent, we end up on his side. THE people You have to take a stand,” he added.

The protagonist of “Cara e Coragem” also spoke about the festival.

“What I’m finding the coolest are some things from the Sunset stage. Luísa Sonza, Iza, wonderful female icons. I think it’s a pop day, but a very young day”, she said, also emphasizing that she’s been enjoying her other days at home and enjoying everything.

Paolla also said that Rock in Rio is a job opportunity for artists, for big companies, but it is also an event to have fun.

“We also come to have fun, to see friends. There will be a lot of people we know, it’s a melting pot with a good mix”, he said.

The actress also said that Diogo Nogueira is working and cannot go to the event, but she has been talking to him and sending pictures of the shows.

Celebrities are present on the third day of Rock in Rio

Yasmin Brunet on the third day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/ Agnews

1 / 13

Yasmin Brunet

The actress and model Yasmin Brunet appeared with an all black look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/ Agnews

Bianca Andrade enjoys the third day of Rock in Rio and talks about her single phase - Webert Belicio/Agnews

two / 13

Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa)

The former BBB and businesswoman, Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, bet on a denim look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Lorena Comparato, Glaucia Figueira in 'Rensga Hits', enjoys the third day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

3 / 13

Lorena Comparato

The actress of “Rensga Hits”, Lorena Comparato, bet on an animal print look for the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Taís Araujo enjoys Rock in Rio with her husband and children - Brazil News

4 / 13

Tais Araujo

Actress Taís Araujo was present on the third day of Rock in Rio. Her husband Lázaro Ramos and their children were also present

Brazil News

Larissa Tomasia enjoys the 3rd day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

5 / 13

Larissa Tomasia

Former BBB Larissa Tomasia put her abs to play in a top and jeans to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Aline Borges, the Zuleica from 'Pantanal', on the third day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

6 / 13

Aline Borges

Actress Aline Borges, Zuleica from “Pantanal”, appeared to enjoy the third day of the festival with a look inspired by the soap opera, animal print

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Paolla Oliveira on the third day of Rock in Rio - Leo Franco/Agnews

7 / 13

Paola Oliveira

Actress Paolla Oliveira was present on the third day of Rock in Rio

Leo Franco/Agnews

Juliette enjoys the third day of Rock in Rio with an all black look - Webert Belicio/Agnews

8 / 13

Juliette enjoys the 3rd day of RiR

The singer and former BBB Juliette bet on an all black low-cut look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Carlinhos Maia and her husband, Lucas Guimarães enjoy the 3rd day of Rock in Rio - Agnews

9 / 13

Carlinhos Maia and her husband

Carlinhos Maia and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, enjoyed the third day of Rock in Rio. The digital influencer said again that he will not take a political stand and denied a crisis with her husband

Agnews

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach on the third day of Rock in Rio - Agnews

10 / 13

Larissa Manuela and André Luiz

The couple Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach were present on the third day of Rock in Rio

Agnews

Bruna Marquezine bets on a denim look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio - Vitor Pereira/AGNEWS

11 / 13

Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Marquezine bets on a denim look to enjoy the third day of Rock in Rio

Vitor Pereira/AGNEWS

Eva Huck, daughter of Luciano Huck, next to Helena Faro, daughter of Rodrigo Faro - Webert Belicio/Agnews

12 / 13

Eva Huck and Helena Faro

Children are also present! Eva Huck, daughter of Luciano Huck, next to Helena Faro, daughter of Rodrigo Faro

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel on the third day of Rock in Rio - Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

13 / 13

Marquezine and Sasha Maenghel

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel posed together on the third day of Rock in Rio

Thyago Andrade/Brazil News

