Paraná bet almost wins Mega-Sena 2516 of R$ 50 million

Nobody got the six dozen of the Mega-Sena 2516 contest right, drawn on Saturday (3), which had a prize of R$ 50 million. But a bet from Paraná came close, made five dozen and took home the Quina da Mega-Sena.

In all, at least 94 Brazilians scored five scores on the betting slip. For them, Caixa will pay a premium of R$ 49 thousand. Among these bets is a single, with 6 tens, made at Lotérica Consolata, in the city of cafelândiawhich is located in the western region of Paraná.

Those who got four numbers right, 6665 people, take home a reasonable “change”. To pay for the weekend barbecue (or the week’s “ranch” / the baby’s diapers / the sweets from the piazada / the boss’s little gift) the prize will be R$ 988.29.

R$ 60 million in the next draw

The prize of the next Mega-Sena contest could reach R$ 60 million. The new draw will take place on Thursday (8), at Espaço Loterias da Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Known as the millionaire lottery, Mega Sena has draws on Wednesdays and Saturdays (as well as some draws on special weeks throughout the year, not to mention, of course, Mega da Virada, which always distributes incredibly valuable prizes). The value of the single bet is R$ 4.5 for a game of six tens, but the more tens are bet, the greater the odds of winning.

other lotteries

Lucky day 651: A single bet from Dia de Sorte 651 took the jackpot of BRL 625,000. The bet was made in the city of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and hit the seven dozen alone, taking the prize of exactly R$ 625,612.86.

Corner 5941: Nobody hit the six dozen of the main prize. And the prize accumulated!

Double Seine 2413: The prize accumulated! Nobody hit the six dozen of the main prize.