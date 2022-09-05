Patrícia Poeta ‘cuts’ Manoel Soares at the end of ‘Meeting’ and Internet users’ revolt | TV

Patricia Poet has once again become one of the most talked about topics on social media. The presenter, who since her debut in charge of the “Encontro” has been receiving a real rain of criticism due to some attitudes, again became the target of several negative comments. This time, the journalist “excluded” Manoel Soares from the closing of the morning show on Rede Globo and angered several viewers.

In the final moments of the “Date” broadcast this Monday morning (05), as usual, Patricia went to Kell Smith, the singer of the day, said goodbye to her and the audience and took the opportunity to ask for one last song. However, the presenter simply “forgot” her colleague on the show and ended up preventing him from saying goodbye to the viewers who were watching the daily attraction.

“Kell, I’m going to ask you to sing us the nightcap, but first I wanted to thank the folks at home for the company on the other side of the screen. Thank you also to this dear audience. Always come back! There are people here who are coming for the first, second and even third time… We love to receive, because as the saying goes, a good son makes the house”started Poet alongside Kell Smith.

“I wanted to remind you that tomorrow we will talk about the death of at least fourteen dogs in different states of the country on suspicion of contamination of a snack. There will also be the ‘Encontro com Pantanal’… Tomorrow we will be firm and strong with the ‘Encontro’ family, formed by Tati Machado, Micelle Loreto and Manoel Soares. Everyone together to make a very special program for you”continued the presenter.

Finally, Poet asked the singer to release her voice on the stage of the attraction, which only showed an image of Manoel Soares next to the audience, not giving voice to the presenter. “Shall we close then? That sip? Can you sing the song ‘Mudei’? Could it be? Kell Smith for you, here at ‘Encounter’. A good week for all of us”concluded Patrícia, who took advantage of the song to dance with a woman who was in the audience.

As soon as the moment was broadcast, several netizens rushed to social networks to expose the attitude of the presenter. Without thinking twice, many people detonated Patricia Poeta’s stance: “Wow, Patricia Poeta didn’t even let Manoel Soares say goodbye to the audience. What a horrible energy this program is. Heavy”said a user from the social network Twitter.

See more Patricia Poeta doesn’t notice but speaks quickly and cuts people off all the time, making the program heavy. #Date #Globe — gabschott2 (@gabschott2) September 5, 2022

See more It must be hard for Patrícia Poeta fans to see that people love Manoel more than this arrogant little thing 🙂 not even the team likes her lol — du (@duardaxsf) September 5, 2022

