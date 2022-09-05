Patrícia Poeta prevents Manoel Soares from saying goodbye at the end of the ‘Meeting’: “Horrible”

Patrícia Poeta prevents Manoel Soares from saying goodbye at the end of ‘Meeting’ and causes anger in viewers

This Monday (5), the presenter Patricia Poet was again the target of criticism for his behavior with the also presenter Manoel Soares at the Date – this time, she was detonated for not letting her co-worker say goodbye to the audience at the end of the program.

Is that in the final moments of the attraction, the morning commander said goodbye to the audience, addressed the guest singer Kell Smith and did not give any space for the communicator to also give his final remarks.

“Kell, I’m going to ask you to sing us the nightcap, but first I’d like to thank the folks at home for the company on the other side of the screen. Thank you also to this dear audience. Always come back!“, she began.

After advancing the subjects that will be dealt with in the next program, she said goodbye without passing her turn. “Shall we close then? That sip? Can you sing the song ‘Mudei’? Could it be? Kell Smith for you, here at ‘Encounter’. A good week to all of us“, he added.

the image of Manoel Soares came to appear on the screen, but with no chance of him speaking. The moment, of course, did not go unnoticed on the web.

“Wow, Patrícia Poeta didn’t even let Manoel Soares say goodbye to the audience. What a horrible energy this program is. Heavy“, fired a netizen. “Learn to share, Patricia, the world doesn’t revolve around you“said another.

Wow, the poet Patricia didn’t even let Manoel Soares say goodbye to the public.

what a horrible energy this program is. heavy. #meetingwithpatriciapoeta#manoelsoares#patriciapoet — maira jochem sanz (@JochemSanz) September 5, 2022

Even the globolinho has more participation in the boiler than Manoel at the meeting learns to share Patricia the world doesn’t revolve around you — Kelly K. (@KellyK37845091) September 5, 2022

Behind-the-scenes bullshit Date gained a new chapter: the presenter Patricia Poet needed to lighten the mood after the presenter Manoel Soares irritate the show’s production.

After having some clashes with the attraction's commander, the communicator would have understood that the 'wholesale' posture is good for their marketing – the number of companies that prioritize diversity in their search would have increased a lot.