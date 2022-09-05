Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3) and 8 more shares with dividends of up to 20%; see the August ranking – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) leads the list of stocks that paid the most dividends to its shareholders in August, with returns of 19.71% and 18.21%, respectively, according to a survey by Economics/TCthe request of Money Times.

In the month, the state-owned company paid the first installment of the BRL 87 billion in earnings announced at the end of July, in the amount of R$ 3.366002 per common and preferred share.

The second installment of the remuneration, in the amount of R$3.366001 per share, will be paid on September 20, 2022.

THE Marfrig (MRFG3) ranks third in the ranking of the best earnings. The company had a dividend yield of 5.74% in the period, with distribution of R$ 0.75 per share.

Closing out the top five, the OK (VALE3) had a yield of 5.12%, paying R$ 3.57, and the Taesa (TAEE11) delivered 3.64%, corresponding to R$ 1.47.

Check out the 10 best dividend payers in August:

Company ticker Dividend Yield – August Dividend per share – August Petrobras PETR4 19.71% BRL 3.36 Petrobras PETR3 18.21% BRL 3.36 Marfrig MRFG3 5.74% BRL 0.75 OK VALE3 5.12% BRL 3.57 Taesa TAEE11 3.64% BRL 1.47 BB Security BBSE3 3.57% BRL 1.03 Gerdau Metallurgical GOAU4 3.52% BRL 0.36 Gerdau GGBR4 2.90% BRL 0.71 energetic ENGI11 2.63% BRL 1.16 Bank of Brazil BAAS3 2.18% BRL 0.78

