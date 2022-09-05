Photo of an elderly woman who was putting sunscreen on her face, but not on her neck, goes viral on the networks; see image

A photo showing the side of the face and neck of a 92-year-old woman has been shared thousands of times in the last week. Used in a scientific article on the prevention of dermatological cancer, the image draws attention due to the difference in the state of the skin on the two parts of the body: on the face, it is smooth and without blemishes, while on the neck, wrinkles and blemishes of different sizes can be observed. and shades. The reason for the difference? It’s just that on her face she used sunscreen throughout her life, but forgot about her neck.

Photo of an elderly woman who was putting a protector on her face, but not on her neck, shows an “impressive” difference between the two areas. Photograph:

The article was published in October last year in the journal Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The author, dermatologist Christian Posch, celebrated the repercussion of the image in a tweet this Saturday: “Glad to see this photo circulating. It’s amazing! There is no way to show UV damage more graphically,” he wrote.

The paper explains that the woman in the picture has only used sunscreen on her face for more than 40 years, which has caused an “impressive” difference in the difference in sun damage to her cheeks and neck, seen in clinical analysis. “Aging is a discrete and potent inducer of skin cancer that needs to be systematically addressed to improve skin cancer prevention in the future”, concludes the research.

The author also addresses the need to combine endogenous and exogenous risk factors (which are part of the human body and which are outside it) to reduce disease incidence rates. This is because, with the aging of the population, it tends to continue to occur. “It is only by developing treatments for aging to advance primary skin cancer prevention, along with improving therapy for established skin cancers, that we can further optimize care,” he explains.