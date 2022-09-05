PHOTOS: massive fire hits Brasília National Park | Federal District

A fire of great proportions reached the Brasília National Park, in the early afternoon of this Monday (5). Around noon, the flames could be seen in the distance. (see more photos below).
The Fire Department was called and is working to fight the fire with five vehicles and the corporation’s aircraft. Until the last update of this report, the military had not provided more details about the occurrence.
CORRECTION: initially, the g1 published that the fire was in the Brasília National Forest. In fact, the flames reach the Brasília National Park.
Fire in Brasília National Park (Flona), this Monday (5) — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
*This report is being updated.
