PIS/PASEP 2023: Are CAIXA payments already confirmed?; see this and information about PIS 2021

the salary allowance PIS/Pasep it is a benefit of the right of workers who carry out their activities formally, both in the private and public sectors. The 2023 transfer has been highly anticipated by beneficiaries, especially rural workers.

O PIS may be granted to rural workers who meet the criteria required by the program. O pasepon the other hand, cannot be intended for this group, considering that the salary bonus is the right of public servants.

Who can receive PIS in 2023?

As already mentioned, to be entitled to the PIS, workers must follow the requirements established by the program. Therefore, to benefit in 2023, the worker must:

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Be registered in the PIS for at least five years, with recent updates;

Obtain your updated data in the Annual List of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial;

Have performed remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, in 2021.

The rural worker who is linked to the Individual cannot receive the benefit. Therefore, those who wish to receive the benefit must pay attention to the details of the registration of the CNPJ of the farm, as well as their registration in RAIS through the registration of cooperatives.

It is important to note that the amounts that will be made available in 2023 will be related to the 2021 base year salary allowance. The transfer would be carried out this year, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, payments were released late.

PIS value in 2023

The amount of the benefit varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,302 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check out the predicted table of PIS 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 217;

3 months worked – R$ 325;

4 months worked – R$ 434;

5 months worked – R$ 542;

6 months worked – R$ 651;

7 months worked – R$ 759;

8 months worked – R$ 868;

9 months worked – R$976;

10 months worked – R$ 1,085;

11 months worked – R$ 1,193;

12 months worked – BRL 1,302.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

O PIS 2021 is also currently being paid. In this case, the releases refer to the base year 2019, that is, workers who worked in the year 2019 and fit the rules, can make the withdrawal.

It is important to highlight that the PIS 2021 is paid in the amount of up to BRL 1,100. According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, about 320 thousand people have not yet withdrawn the allowance PIS 2021.

The worker can request PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.