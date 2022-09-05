Plane runs over motorcycle during landing, leaving two dead in Guinea

The aviation authorities of the Republic of Guinea are investigating an accident between a TAP Air Portugal plane and a motorcycle that occurred on the runway at Conakry airport, which resulted in the death of two people in Guinea. According to information from the newspaper specializing in aviation in the region, AirSpace Africa, the Airbus A320neo operated a flight between Lisbon and Conakry.

The accident occurred at 23:40 (local time) nthe 2nd of September. “The driver identified was a security agent, an employee of a company in charge of protecting the airport’s facilities,” the airport’s administration said in an official statement on social media.

“An investigation conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Guinea (AGAC), with the support of the Department of Safety and Security (SOGEAC), is underway to investigate the causes and responsibilities of the parties involved.”

The institution also regretted what happened and offered “sincere condolences to the bereaved families.”

In a statement released by TAP, the company said that “passengers and crew are fine”, also stating that “all safety procedures were followed, but even so it was not possible to avoid the aforementioned accident.”

Une enquête menée par l’Authorité Guinéenne de l’Aviation Civile (AGAC) avec l’appui de la Direction de la Sureté et Sécurité SOGEAC suit son cours afin d’élucider les causes et les responsabilités des parties engagées.????? ? — Aéroport International Ahmed Sékou Touré (@Aeroportast) September 3, 2022

“TAP is, of course, collaborating with the local authorities to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation,” the statement said. The company also informs that it “deeply regrets what happened” and offers “its heartfelt condolences” to the victims’ families.

According to Portuguese newspaper Público, the note said that only one person died, but an official company source confirmed that there were two victims in the accident.

The local portal Guineenews.org also reported that the two security guards “were trying to cross the runway when they were sucked in by one of the engines of the plane that had just landed.”