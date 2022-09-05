Pray not to spoil: 5 car parts that cost a fortune to fix – 05/09/2022

Sometimes the task of taking the car in for a repair shop can be more tedious than expected. It happens when the price of some parts goes beyond expectations. As there is nothing to do with spilled milk, the solution is to pray that certain components never break. After all, have you ever imagined yourself paying R$12,000 for the headlight of a compact SUV?

The president of the Vehicle Repair and Accessories Industry Union (Sindirepa), Antônio Fiola, explains that when it comes to collision, LED headlights can have frightening prices. “In luxury cars, like a Porsche Cayenne, it can reach R$ 40 thousand. But they also weigh on the budget of T-Cross owners. In addition, the price of flashlights, doors and certain bumpers also increase the budget” , he explains.

According to Fiola, the greater the technology and the cutouts of the piece, the higher the price. On mechanical defects, he says that those who have faith should pray not to have a defect in the air conditioning compressors, injection modules, automatic transmission, steering box, engine and catalytic converter.

“They are by their faces, even so, it is important not to fall into the temptation of buying in places without origin, as they can be the product of crime. brands. They are cheaper and more reliable, different from used parts with no indication of where they came from”, he warns.

Pray not to break

Volkswagen T-Cross headlight 2020 to 2022

VW T-Cross Highline Image: Disclosure

Price: From BRL 10,645.24 to BRL 12,599.31

Chevrolet Camaro 2016 onwards flashlight

Chevrolet Camaro Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 4,238.90

fender ford fusion

Ford Fusion Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

Price: BRL 4,423.20

Rear hood Renault Duster 2020 onwards

Renault Duster Image: José Antonio Leme/UOL

Price: BRL 4,888.80

Toyota Rav4 rear view 2019 onwards

Toyota RAV4 Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 2,599.60

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.