Priscila Fantin publishes images bandaged in the hospital and worries fans: “Evolution is slow”

Actress Priscila Fantin is in post-op treatment admitted to the hospital and shared with her followers her moments of medical care, worrying fans. This Sunday (4), the famous used her social media to publish images of her hospitalization. She published a series of photos in which she appears on the stretcher, bandaged at the bust.

In addition to the photos, the artist also shared a video eating soup and receiving care. However, the actress appears smiling and happy, showing that she is doing well and receiving all the attention she deserves in the hospital environment. In the caption, the cat does not clarify what is happening, nor the reasons for hospitalization.

Priscila Fantin preferred to be suspenseful, warning that it is not yet time to clarify the reasons and medical procedures to which she would have been subjected: “Evolution is slow, but it’s sure (it’s not easy!) One step back to take two forwards. 5 days in 4 photos. Tomorrow I’ll tell you everything!”she wrote in the caption of the publication, reassuring fans.

Friends and followers, of course, wanted to know what was going on with the actress and tried to question. “What happened?”, wrote some followers in the comments. “Get well! But what happened?” said another. “Recover soon,” said yet another fan. “I liked the mood”, observed another internet user, in words of support for the actress.