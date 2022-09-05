Professionals in the country have had problems with life after the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic that we have been facing since the virus was discovered, in addition to causing direct damage to people’s health, also ended up having impacts on the economy of many countries, not to mention psychological and social problems. A study was carried out by the Ipsos Institute, at the request of Dasa Empresas, to assess the well-being of people after the coronavirus appeared in the country.

Read more: The pandemic influenced professionals to like the home office more

This survey was carried out virtually last year, starting on November 29 and ending on December 16, with about 1,014 employees from companies that have at least 400 employees. People from five different regions of the country were interviewed, all over 18 years old, 51% of them were women and 49% were men, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, either more or less.

Of all the interview participants, 4% said they belonged to class A, 32% to class B and 64% to class C. The questionnaire had three main pillars, namely Behavior in relation to Health, Health Insurance and Company Performance and Communication. “This survey showed that even though the majority said they were satisfied with the quality of life and health, a large part of Brazilians are not happy with some issues, where a third of them say they are dissatisfied with the quality of sleep, almost a quarter are not. is satisfied with the food and the energy available to be able to work well. 20% say they are dissatisfied with reconciling their professional and personal lives and 21% have a low ability to concentrate”said Rafael Motta, the current director general of Dasa Empresas.

“The result of this research ends up influencing companies to make some strategic decisions when offering or expanding some benefit to their employees, or even, depending on the situation, rethinking the way of working, be it to reinforce employee engagement or even to attract new talent to the company”concluded Raphael.