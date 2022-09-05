Putin carries out his threat, now what? By Investing.com



© Reuters.



by Laura Sanches

Investing.com – Markets in the red this Monday – Ibex 35, , – with investors very aware of tensions between Russia and Europe. Russia carried out its threat and cut off gas supplies to Europe indefinitely, citing a failure in the only turbine in operation. The announcement comes after learning of the G7’s agreement to limit the price of Russian, as explained by Bankinter.

“There is no date set for the resolution of the problem, which will intensify fears for the coming months both in terms of growth and inflation and will put pressure on the ECB’s decision this week”, warns Renta 4.

All this, in a week in which the Energy Ministers of the European Union (EU) will meet next Friday. Thus, and although it may seem incongruous, it announces the intervention of a sector already fully intervened. “We will have to be very attentive to the outcome of the meeting, as there will be sectors such as utilities, industry or energy that could be affected by the measures adopted and, we fear, it will not be for the better,” said Link Securities.

“There are several possibilities that have been considered these days. At the beginning of the week, there was talk of the possibility of setting a ceiling on the price of gas similar to that established with the ‘Iberian exception’, but at the end of the week a document was leaked in which they seemed to rule out this possibility for fear of a recovery in production of electricity with fossil fuels”, they explain in Renta 4.

“With this, there was talk of the possibility of establishing a limit on inframarginal technologies (renewable, hydroelectric and nuclear), but there is a possibility that this measure will discourage investment in renewables and jeopardize the achievement of long-term objectives; however, there is talk of some kind of incentive for these investments that mitigates the effect of price containment”, they add.

On Monday, natural gas futures rose 2.20%.

In addition, and without abandoning the energy sector, the Oil Ministers of the countries that are part of the OPEC+ alliance meet today. “In principle, it is expected that, for October, no changes will be introduced in the production quotas of the cartel countries, although it is not completely ruled out that, as a ‘warning’ to the purchasing countries, especially the developed economies, they choose to slightly reduce their productions”.

At the moment, the price of oil is up sharply this morning after chaining three consecutive weeks of declines. WTI oil moves at 89 dollars and at 96.

From Investing.com Spain