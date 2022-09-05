R$200 note completes 2 years

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Last Friday (2), circulation of the R$ 200.00 notes completed two years. However, few people have ever had access to the ballot.

Thus, of these 450 million banknotes in 2020 alone, only 108 million (24% of the total) are in use in Brazil. In summary, the note was launched, during the pandemic, to meet the demand for paper money due to the payment of Emergency Aid.

According to the Central Bank, circulation occurs gradually, according to society’s demand. In this way, the total number of ballots that are not in the hands of the population is the responsibility of the government.

seventh banknote of the real

After 18 years, the ballot stamped with the image of the maned wolf was the first of a new value for the royal family. Thus, it is the seventh banknote in the real banknote family. The last note was the R$ 20.00 note and had been issued in 2002.

The purpose of the launch was to reduce transactions made with cash. And, in this way, save money with paper money printing.

In 2020, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that the launch of the new banknote was also a response by the monetary authority to the changes generated by the pandemic. Because companies and individuals made withdrawals due to the crisis, and recipients of Emergency Aid did not return the amount to the banking system at the expected speed.

Guara wolf

Therefore, the animal chosen for the new banknote was the maned wolf, which ranked third in a survey carried out by the Central Bank in 2000. The institution asked the population which species of fauna they would like to see represented in Brazilian money.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Thus, first place went to the sea turtle, which was used in the R$ 2.00 banknote, launched in 2001. In second place, was the golden lion tamarin, which was incorporated into the R$ 20 banknote, 00 in 2002.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lucas Nunes de Moura / shutterstock.com