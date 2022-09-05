Rafael, from Botafogo, suffers head trauma and is forced to leave by club doctor | botafogo

Botafogo suffered a low in the 17th minute of the first half of the 3-1 victory over Fortaleza, this Sunday, at Castelão. After a collision from above, Rafael fell unconscious, suffered a subsidence in the face and was forced to be replaced, despite resistance. According to the club, the player is doing well and was taken to a hospital to undergo tests due to craniofacial trauma.

The move happened when Rafael and Thiago Galhardo disputed the ball through the air and ended up colliding. The side fell unconscious, in a strong image. The player then woke up, with a visible dip on the face (check it out in the video below).

Rafael refuses to leave the field after head clash

+ Read more news from Botafogo

Soon after, Rafael received care. The doctor Gustavo Dutra determined that the player could not continue on the field and made the substitution signal. The winger, however, said he didn’t want to be replaced. However, as it was a head clash, he was forced out of the game, giving way to Mezenga.

1 of 3 Fortaleza x Botafogo: Rafael refuses to leave — Photo: Reproduction Fortaleza x Botafogo: Rafael refuses to leave – Photo: Reproduction

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

A minute later, while Rafael was leaving the field through the back line, Eduardo opened the scoring for Botafogo. The side celebrated the goal a lot and was celebrated by his teammates, who went to hug him, in a beautiful scene.

Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Botafogo reported that the player suffered a craniofacial trauma, but is doing well and was taken to a hospital for tests. Read the club’s statement:

“Right-back Rafael is well, lucid, oriented and under the supervision of the alvinegro doctor Dr. Gustavo Dutra. Rafael suffered a craniofacial trauma in the first half and was taken by ambulance to the referral hospital, where he will undergo complementary exams. “

Best moments: Fortaleza 1 X 3 Botafogo, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

Rafael’s twin brother and alvinegro, the Nantes side Fábio used social media to show support after the scare.

– He is giant like the club, already, he will be back again – wrote Fábio.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Botafogo 🎧

Watch: all about Botafogo on ge, on Globo and on sportv