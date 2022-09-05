Ranking shows the most decisive players in the Brasileirão in shots and assists | statistical spy

Striker Pedro Raul, who turns 26 in November and plays for Goiás, is the most decisive athlete in the Brasileirão when considering the assists and finishes that turned into goals when a team was losing by a goal or drawing, regardless of the final result of the match. . There were 11 goals, only one from a penalty, and an assist from him in these conditions. Today, he faces Santos, by Marcos Leonardo, away from home, one of the athletes who are in seventh place in the ranking.
The vice-leader is Bissoli, from Avaí and 24 years old, with ten finishes that turned into decisive goals, six of them in penalty kicks. Bissoli isolated himself in second place at the weekend, when he scored his team’s first goal in a 1-1 draw with Juventude, away from home.
Now third in the ranking, Calleri, who turns 29 this month, was spared by São Paulo in the away draw against Cuiabá and had no opportunity to improve his position. Of the nine decisive plays in which he participated, he scored eight goals, one from a penalty, and one assist. See below the ranking with the most decisive players in Serie A.
— Photo: Statistical Spy
*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Leonardo Martins, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.