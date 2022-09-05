Ranking shows the most decisive players in the Brasileirão in shots and assists | statistical spy

Striker Pedro Raul, who turns 26 in November and plays for Goiás, is the most decisive athlete in the Brasileirão when considering the assists and finishes that turned into goals when a team was losing by a goal or drawing, regardless of the final result of the match. . There were 11 goals, only one from a penalty, and an assist from him in these conditions. Today, he faces Santos, by Marcos Leonardo, away from home, one of the athletes who are in seventh place in the ranking.