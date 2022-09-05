Rare 5-cent coin is worth R$40: see if you have it

There are several types of collectors, among them are rare coins. If you have some coins at home and want to make some money, it is important to know that the smaller the print run, the greater the amount paid for each model.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

On the face of it, there is a five-cent coin from the year 1999 that had a smaller print run and could be worth a good amount. Of all common 5-cent coins, the 1999 one had the smallest print run at 11.2 million. Now, the price of this coin is worth between R$10.00 to R$40.00 on the market.

There are rarer models of coins that have great value for collectors. Depending on the currency, the amounts can pay up to R$ 7 thousand. Be aware that the value of a coin will be determined by its state of conservation and its rarity.

How to sell these coins?

Recently, the demand for people who own some kind of rare coin has increased. These are items that can complete the collections of those who have a well-crafted set. Because some collectors are advertising that they buy some copies, people are looking for coins in their homes to find some of these relics.

There are several ways to sell rare coins and even banknotes. It can be done in auctions, marketplaces, such as Mercadolivre and eBay. These platforms are ideal for those who want to advertise their coins, find sellers to start or complete their collection.

Using e-commerce you will be able to connect with sellers and buyers in the foreign market. However, it is important to note that you have to be careful with blows, especially as it is a collectible item. It is recommended that the purchase or sale negotiation be carried out in person to have more security.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.