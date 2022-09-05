Received or made a mistaken PIX? know what to do

Pix is ​​a way of making payments that was launched by the Central Bank in 2020. Millions of citizens in the country quickly joined, which was responsible for making Pix the second most popular payment method among the population. Therefore, there is no indication that this will change, on the contrary, it is expected that more people will use it.

However, despite the use of a large part of the population to make payments and transfers, many doubts can still permeate Pix when it comes to two aspects. In this way, we are talking about times when the person receives a wrong transfer or when he transfers the money to someone who should not be the recipient.

What to do in these cases?

First, it is important to note that the Central Bank determines that it is not possible to undo the transfer action once it has been confirmed. This is because Pix, being a payment method that uses an instant transfer system, transfers the amount a few seconds after confirmation.

In this sense, it is necessary to seek to resolve the situation after an error has been identified. In other words, if the person identifies that they sent the wrong Pix or that they received an improper transfer.

So, let’s treat each of these situations in parts. In case you have made a wrong Pix for someone, the first step is to seek to identify the person. So this makes it easier if a Pix key has been used. On the other hand, if the key used was a random key, identifying the recipient may be a little more complicated to do.

In this second scenario, it is recommended to search for the bank to which the transaction was made and, in this way, identify the recipient, get in touch and request the refund of the amount.

It is worth remembering that those who received a wrong Pix must return the value. In case of refusal, it is possible for the person who sent it to file a lawsuit to recover the amount.

But what if I got the wrong Pix?

Thus, in this case, the same rule already mentioned above applies: it is necessary to return the amount. So, if you identify that you received an amount that was not intended for you, you should seek to identify who the person who sent it was and, in this way, contact them in order to return the money.

This action is determined by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and, it is important to emphasize again, that if there is a refusal to return, the person may face legal penalties.

