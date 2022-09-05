“Referee was wrong”; Commentator does not shut up and points out arbitration failure in Flamengo’s duel against Ceará

Flamengo ended up missing the opportunity to close the gap to Palmeiras, who are currently the leader of the Brasileirão. The 1-1 draw against Ceará this Sunday (4), for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, left everything even at the top of the table. Alviverde, who also tied, has 51 points and Mais Querido has seven points less and has 44 points.

The result against Vozão was not bad only because of the points he failed to add, but because of the controversies involved in the field. During the duel, the authors of the goals were expelled, Gabigol and Jô received a card for complaint. Since the striker of the alvinegro club received the red card, because in addition to complaining, he would have cursed and punched the air, attitudes that would have offended the referee of the match Paulo Zanovelli da Silva, from Minas Gerais.

The Ceará player’s irritation would have been provoked by a controversial move involving Arturo Vidal. Jô charged the referee to mark a foul by touching the Chilean steering wheel. However, Paulo Zanovelli did not score the penalty for the red-black club.

According to Central do Apito’s assessment, Paulo Zanovelli would have failed in the bid involving Vidal. “It was a clear hand from Vidal, it was clearly a foul. Referee was wrong for not scoring, but that does not justify Jô’s cursing”, evaluated former referee Sandro Meira Ricci, who highlighted, however, that Jô’s expulsion was correct: “The expulsion was correct, despite the mistake that the referee made when not mark the lack of Vidal”, he added.