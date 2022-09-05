Relationship and mental health apps: when does it become addiction? – 09/03/2022

It was recently published in New York Times an analysis of the role of dating apps in people’s mental health. The main research in this field was conducted by Professor Helena Fisher, an anthropologist at the Kinsey Institute (USA).

According to the expert, two aspects drew a lot of attention in the interviews: people are increasingly tired of the conventional model of relationship and many reported a certain dependence on these applications, with a negative impact on mental health.

Regarding a possible dissatisfaction with the conventional model of relationship, the interviewees point out that, through the apps, they experience feelings of optimism and fear in the face of so many contacts and possibilities of sexual adventures. It would be a way to remove the supposed boredom of an already consolidated relationship and face, on the other hand, many concerns about security, given the unknown universe that is present in photos and conversations that are exclusively virtual and intangible.

The risk of relying on these apps as a way of finding the right path to relationships has substantially changed people’s behavior. It is worth noting that these people have been in the dependency process for many decades, almost always wanting to seek new, more attractive situations and leaving aside some perceptions, such as the instability of mental health.

Behaviors such as exhaustion in everyday activities, personality changes, mood swings and a feeling of regret with time and money spent were observed in many respondents who for more than 10 years have sought to conquer a relationship through apps.

The writer Shani Silver, author of the book “Singles Revolution”, also took a position on the research, showing concern about mental health and the risk of mental exhaustion (burnout) on the part of people totally dependent on dating apps.

Silver posed the following question for debate and reflection: are people disappointed by a virtual space they acquired to supposedly find a romantic relationship realizing the negative impact this could be having on mental health and well-being?

The writer adds that dating apps have a positive initial effect, improving the body’s mood and energy levels. However, as time passes, people begin to feel anger and resentment towards the happiness of those who have built their relationships more naturally and gradually. At this stage of the process, the emotional, mental and physical shock begins to become a warning sign for possible physical and psychological illnesses.

The main message that this important research conducted by Professor Helena Fisher What is left for all of us is that the feeling of imagining that something very good will happen through these apps can become a state of uncertainty and insecurity for many years, generating unhappiness and a significant impairment of self-esteem.

Also, a really cool tip was the following: if a person has already found possible nine people who would align with their profile, try to deepen the relationship with these until maybe find your “better half”. According to studies prior to this research, a person’s memory cannot handle more than five to nine simultaneous stimuli in a balanced way.

In short, maintaining dependence on dating apps can turn into obsession, anxiety, mental and physical exhaustion, generating negative consequences in personal and professional life.