Renato Augusto becomes “question mark” at Corinthians, which expects returns in Majestoso | Corinthians

– We have to balance, see if some of these players recover for the game (against São Paulo). Du was suspended, Maycon I don’t believe it because he’s not even for training, Paulinho is out, Renato is a question mark, Adson too, Piton I believe he will come, Júnior Moraes I don’t know either, it’s a question mark – he replied.

– Renato had a bruise on his twin, he had just stopped with a problem with the other twin, he took a hit and is having trouble recovering. He is important, fundamental for us, when he gives us the game between the lines – he continued.

Among the absences on Sunday, left-back Lucas Piton is expected after an edema in his right thigh, while midfielder Du Queiroz served a suspension and will consequently be available.

As for Renato Augusto, Vítor Pereira hopes to have him in a position to play in the return against Fluminense, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, on September 15th.

– I’m worried. Today (Sunday) he was not in a position to go to the game, we hope he recovers in time for the decisions that come, the Fluminense game, he needs physical condition – he added.

In addition to the absences he already had, Timão can still lose the two right-backs of the squad, as both Fagner and Rafael Ramos left the game against Inter with thigh pain and became doubts.

Faced with all these questions, the Portuguese coach will evaluate the plans for the classic, scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília), Sunday, at Morumbi, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Vítor reinforced the importance of the next confrontation, against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.

– The game against Fluminense is elementary, it can give us a final, we will have to go into this game with the best we have. Against São Paulo, we are going to make a team that allows us to compete, but it depends on their recovery. Now we have the week and I hope we have more solutions for the game against São Paulo, knowing that the next one is a tie and can give us the final – he added.

With this Sunday’s result, Timão lost the chance to take the vice-leadership and reduce to six points the advantage of arch-rivals Palmeiras in the table. The team still gained a position and reached 43 points, but eight of the first place.

