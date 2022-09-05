Renault Kwid E-Tech is the affordable electric car at the price of an SUV – 05/09/2022

Electric cars are becoming popular in Brazil, but have not yet gone viral. Calling it popular is something that is still premature, since the prices are much higher than the combustion pairs. And few cars can be better compared to a similar model than the Kwid, since the subcompact has a conventional version.

I can say that, yes, I would have an electric compact, but it would be necessary to follow the same logic that most private consumers adopt: having one of them as a second or third car in the house. As I struggle to pay for my compact hatchback, reality still hasn’t knocked on my door. Still?

Consumers “individuals” dominated sales: they were 80% of buyers against 20% of legal entities.

It would be great to use a car like this on a daily basis, an opportunity that Renault promoted in the first contact I had. It was a typical São Paulo tour: leaving Ibirapuera Park, passing famous spots such as Avenida Paulista and ending up in the chic neighborhoods of Pinheiros and Vila Madalena, regions known for their traffic jams. It was time to find out how the hatch imported from China behaves.

The stop and go is a time when many consumers feel more connected to their cars. It was no different for me, but the problem is that many points that I would change were also noticed. Like many drivers, I love listening to good music while driving. It can be a radio or a smartphone connection. But there are only two speakers, something that reminded me of my old Walkman. I even thought that it could just be the interference of the Paulista antennas, but it was something that followed me along the way.

There’s no way around it, Kwid E-Tech is a Kwid in its strengths and weaknesses. My left foot looked for support, but the only option was to let it rest on the floor. Many compacts dispense with the feature in their cheaper versions, however I missed a place to accommodate my size 44 foot. Ergonomics are also hampered by the lack of height and depth adjustment of the steering column. Not to mention the seats with side flaps too discreet to hold the body.

Another touch that could have been added is the controls for the sound on the steering wheel or on the steering column, something I’m used to since I tested the first Renaults of my automotive career. The seven-inch screen has a downside: it’s seven inches, against eight for the normal Kwid. It still owes wireless connectivity to the smarthpone and the interface is dated.

Can’t ask for much for the price. If you want an electric compact from Renault that looks like a refined compact hatch, go for a Zoe. The downside is the price, given that the Kwid E-Tech costs almost BRL 100,000 less – BRL 146,990, against BRL 239,990.

Not to mention that the Kwid E-Tech has the only difference in propulsion, the truth is that it has evolutions compared to the conventional car. For starters, there are curtain airbags for all passengers – they’re just front sides on the combustion cousin. Yes, I was right, since there are only side occupants, no carrying someone in the middle of the back seat. Which makes an ironically commendable point: no one is going to rub shoulders in the backseat. There is enough space for the legs of people who are less than 1.75 meters tall. The trunk kept the same 290 liters.

In turn, the panel is also different. The digital display concentrates autonomy and load information, it is up to the side instruments to inform the economy rhythm (on the right) and load and gear position (on the left). It all adds up to the gear selector for the single-speed gearbox. There is a rotary command with drive, neutral and reverse options.

Green cart in the gray jungle

Throughout the urban trip, I really liked the layout of the Kwid E-Tech. As it is an urban car, Renault sticks to the acceleration number from 0 to 50 km/h, proof in which the hatch takes 4.1 seconds. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is accomplished in 14.6 s, a number similar to that of a Sandero 1.0.

Of course, the purpose of the car is to live in the urban jungle and make small escapes to the surroundings. In practice, the stroller starts well even with the Eco mode activated. With it deactivated, it is possible to go ahead of the frenetic motoboys from São Paulo.

Speaking of Eco, the mode is activated by a button on the panel and limits the power to 33 kW, against 48 kW of normal. Added to this, the top speed is limited to 100 km/h, against 130 km/h. Battery regeneration mode is stronger in this mode.

The power is close to that found in popular cars of a short time ago. There are 61 hp and 11.5 kgfm of torque, numbers that take the cart’s 977 kg well. Just for you to have a comparison parameter, the conventional Kwid has a 71/68 hp 1.0 propeller (ethanol/gasoline) and 10/0.4 kgfm of torque, benefiting from the weight of only 820 kg.

Braking is close to that found in any electric car, given that the models of this type have regenerative brakes, those that recover energy from braking to feed back the batteries. In fact, you don’t even need to brake to make this effect, just take your foot off the accelerator. As for the range, the autonomy disclosed is 265 km in the mixed cycle and 298 km in the urban cycle, according to the Inmetro standard.

The dynamic behavior has its differences, something that is caused not only by the electric propulsion, but also by the greater weight of the batteries. Everything is partly offset by the 175/70 rim 14 tires, which measure a little wider than the 165/70 R14 of the non-electrified Kwid.

Sound insulation is a high point. As electric cars do not rely on engine noise – there is only a low audible warning to alert pedestrians at low speeds – the entire insulation has to be rethought.

Taking advantage of the fact that I got into the subject of differences, the design has the same headlights and everything else, but it differs mainly due to the absence of a grille. There is only one recharge plug cover. Anodized details are next to the air intakes and are replicated on the sides of the car, where there is also the E-Tech inscription. Whoever takes a closer look will notice that the wheels have four screws, while the normal Kwid bets on three.

After the test, the range dropped a few tens of kilometers, something around 45 km. The extensive use of the brakes helped in the task of not draining the battery. Since the subject is charging, Renault reports that fast charging (from 15 to 80%) takes 40 minutes, the 7.4 kW wallbox can do the same in 2 hours and 54 minutes and, finally, the portable charger requires 8 hours and 57 minutes to complete the same mission.

market success

Renault sold the first batch of 750 units in less than two months, with a new one expected to arrive around December or January next year. No less than 280 concessionaires will be responsible for the service, although some will be more specialized in services, a beautiful advantage over competitors. According to the manufacturer, the subcompact is up to six times more economical than a similar one powered by gasoline/ethanol.

And what is it like to maintain Kwid E-Tech? Renault promises cheaper overhauls than those of the conventional Kwid. The first three revisions (up to 30,000 km) cost R$506, a nice discount compared to the R$1,529 demanded by the cousin. If we take into account the 60 thousand km, the first six revisions cost R$ 1,780, about twice less than the R$ 3,840 charged for a normal car. The explanation is that the electric has fewer parts and requires less maintenance.

There is also the Renault on demand plan, which has four plan options: 12, 24, 36 or 48 months, in addition to mileage between 1,000 and 3,000 km per month.

