Result of the 5th draw of Tele Sena de Independência, 09/04/2022

On the morning of this Sunday (09/04), the fifth and final draw of the Tele Sena of Independence 2022at the SBT, presented by Luiz Ricardo. (Check out the morning results below)

The novelty of the time is the return of ‘Rapa Tudo’, where you shave and if you find three identical images of the ‘Scrape All‘, takes a house, car, motorcycle and more than R$ 120 thousand. With the same Tele Sena you have two chances to win in the ‘Plus and Minus Points. With ‘More Points’ it takes BRL 600,000.00 and with ‘Less Points’ the prize is BRL 500,000.00.

Tele Sena Semanal Premiada is also back, granting double surprise prizes every Sunday. There are two Houses, two BMW Supercars and six incredible motorcycles, also from the BMW brand.

Plus and Minus Points:

Weekly Tele Sena Result:

54 55 56 57 59 61 63 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 79 81 82 83 84 85 86 x

Detailing

more points

6 Tele Senas awarded with 29 points – BRL 100,000.00 3 – Internet 1 – Minas Gerais 2 – Sao Paulo



less points

409 Tele senas awarded with 15 points – R$ 1,222.50 5 Alagoas 1 Amapá 10 Bahia 3 Ceará 1 Federal District 1 Holy Spirit 9 Goiás 249 Internet 5 Maranhao 16 Minas Gerais 4 Mato Grosso 1 to 5 Paraíba 6 Pernambuco 20 Paraná 9 Rio de Janeiro 6 Rio Grande do Norte 1 Rondônia 7 Rio Grande do Sul 4 Santa Catarina 1 Sergipe 45 Sao Paulo



Total prizes BRL 1,100,002.50

Tele Sena Semanal

13 Tele Senas awarded.

