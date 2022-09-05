Roberto Carmona, sports journalist and radio legend, dies at 86

Reporter had just undergone spinal surgery and was the victim of an infection

Reproduction/Twitter/@Corinthians

Journalist Roberto Carmona died at age 86



Sports journalist Roberto Carmona died in the early hours of this Sunday, 4th. According to journalist Flávio Ricco, from Portal R7, he had just undergone spinal surgery and was the victim of an infection. At 86, he was one of the most experienced sports reporters in the country. Carmona’s death was confirmed by Transamerica. “Sad news. The outstanding voice of Transamerica, Roberto Carmona, a legend of sports journalism and radio history dies,” they wrote on Twitter. “We deeply regret the loss of our friend, commentator, reporter and an icon of our broadcasts. We leave here our solidarity with Roberto Carmona’s family, friends, fans and admirers”, they added. Carmona leaves four children and eight grandchildren.

In his professional career, he passed through major national radio stations, including Young pan. He also worked at Record, Bandeirantes, Gazeta and Excelsior, and in recent years, Carmona worked as a reporter at Rádio Transamérica. Carmona was born in the interior of São Paulo, in Presidente Bernardes, but moved to Paraná at the age of three, where he found one of the passions of his life: Athletico Paranaense. His story is told in the book “O Senhor do Rádio: The fantastic story of Roberto Carmona, the reporter who lived through the golden years of Brazilian sports radio”, written by Cristiano Silva and published this year by Kelps. Despite being considered a radio legend and a reference in sports journalist, in 2013, when he completed 50 years in the profession and was awarded the Ford Aceesp Trophy (Association of Sports Chroniclers of the State of São Paulo) and received the special award from the jury of APCA (Paulista Association of Art Critics), he declared that he entered the profession by chance. “The radio manager got desperate and someone suggested that he call me and my friend to narrate”, he reported in an interview with Portal dos Jornalistas. “So I started. Then I asked my friend to narrate the game alone, because I wanted to be a reporter,” he added.

The journalist’s death reverberated on social media and was mourned by professional colleagues. “Grande Carmona, an example of longevity, determination, dedication and education”, wrote Milton Neves. “Sunday ended with the death of colleague Roberto Carmona”, declared narrator Silvio Luiz. “On the radio he was unbeatable and as a colleague he was an incredible guy, always with a word of support for the younger ones”, honored André Herman. “One of the saddest days of my life. Roberto Carmona left. An example in life and profession. What will it be like now to live without a guy like him?”, posted José Calil. “The news of Roberto Carmona’s death ended my Sunday. A big hug to the Carmona family”, wrote journalist André Henning. Through its Twitter account, Corinthians also left a message: “Over more than 50 years of career, it has brilliantly featured many moments in our history”.