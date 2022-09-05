Rock in Rio 2022: see what ‘went good’ and what ‘went bad’ in the first week of the festival | Rock in Rio 2022

The first week of Rock in Rio, with three days of shows, had challenges in traffic, on the internet and on the way home. But the increasingly plural Cidade do Rock was successful with ample spaces, good services and various attractions.

See what worked and what didn’t in organizing the event.

The shows started at the appointed time — on Sunday, Justin Bieber went up on the Mundo Stage at 11 pm, after the anticipation.

Overcrowding notices in restrooms

Rock in Rio 2022 installed panels outside the restrooms informing the real-time capacity of the restrooms, which helped fans to distribute themselves and avoid queues.

2 of 5 LED panels at Rock in Rio informed the public about the capacity of the bathrooms — Photo: João Ricardo Gonçalves/g1 LED panels at Rock in Rio informed the public about the capacity of the bathrooms — Photo: João Ricardo Gonçalves/g1

Wide, the City of Rock spread out its attractions – both the stages and the experiences. The crowds only occurred when the audience wanted to squeeze in front of the stages, but it was easy to get further away without risk of pinching.

Rock in Rio further diversified its “amusement park”, with a carousel, for example, and occupied the Olympic arenas with different attractions – from games at Gameplay Arena to tecnobrega at Nave.

3 of 5 Projeto Nave takes sound system boat to Rock In Rio 2022. — Photo: Publicity Nave Project takes sound system boat to Rock In Rio 2022. — Photo: Disclosure

Rock Express on the way to the event

The collectives that left Jardim Oceânico and Alvorada took the BRT chute and they arrived quickly at the Centro Olímpico Terminal, leaving behind cars and even the VIP bus (First Class) on the common lanes.

First Class on the way home

Some transport lines arrived at the terminals without delay. One of the buses to the North Zone traveled in 30 minutes. There were complaints, however, to take the same bus on the way home, with a queue and lack of information, especially on Saturday.

4 out of 5 Visitors register complaints of robberies and thefts at Rock in Rio — Photo: Raoni Alves/g1 Regulars register complaints of robberies and thefts at Rock in Rio — Photo: Raoni Alves/g1

The g1 spoke to several fans who reported having suffered thefts at the event. Posts for the online registration of occurrences were crowded. One of the victims stated have been threatened with a knife.

Several of the people robbed made similar reports: they were approached by groups pushing or touching the victim while a person removed their cell phone or other belongings.

There was even a report by a man that he was robbed with a weapon, but there was no record or official confirmation of the fact.

On Friday, there were people who spent three hours in traffic jams to get to the City of Rock. Therefore, First Class had difficulties — unlike the Rock Express.

5 of 5 Traffic loaded on the way to Cidade do Rock — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Traffic loaded on the way to the City of Rock — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

At the end of the second night, in the early hours of Sunday (4), the crowd of fans to reach the Olympic Center Terminal caused a riot. Some reported waiting three hours to board a Rock Express. The organization said that “due to the rain, the public’s pressure to leave was twice as much as usual”.

Return of the 2nd day of Rock in Rio has rain, turmoil and up to three hours of queue for buses

Some concerts on the Sunset Stage would fit the world, due to the demand — in the case of Luísa Sonza and Gilberto Gil — and also because of the amount of people to perform.

There were also complaints about the power of the sound, below what a big rock festival would ask, both at Sunset and in the World.

Beer ‘backpackers’ without machines

Scattered close to bars and restaurants, the backpackers who sell beer were supposed to “queue queues” but were more of a hindrance than a help: as they only accepted cash, the traveling cashiers also had a lot of people waiting.

The success of Palco Supernova, space for alternative attractions of Rock in Rio, generated a congestion of people with shouts and shoves in a staircase that leads to the place. The confusion happened, for example, between the show by the carioca MC Poze do Rodo, which was packed, and that of the Bahian rapper Teto, who sang afterwards on the Supernova Stage.