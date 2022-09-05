Rock in Rio: Criolo unites protest against Bolsonaro and party – 09/03/2022 – Illustrated

Criolo went from the rawness of protest rap to the festive celebration of Brazilian diversity and African music in a panoramic show on the Sunset stage of Rock in Rio this Saturday night (3).

With the company on stage by DJ Dandan, Criolo began the presentation promptly at 7:05 pm with “Subirusdoistiozin”, from 2013. With the projection of images of favelas on the big screens, the first part of the show resumed raps from the albums “Convoque Seu Buda”, from 2014. , and cutting singles like 2017’s “Boca de Lobo”.

Soon after “Pretos Gando Dinheiro Incomodam Demais”, from his latest album, “Sobre Viver”, the public started cursing chants at President Jair Bolsonaro. “May we celebrate a new tomorrow,” said the rapper.

Throughout the show, he praised the fact that rap occupies an entire stage of Rock in Rio in this edition. “It’s an achievement of a generation of MCs who dreamed of singing rap. You can’t get here alone.”

The melodic lightness of the hit “Não Existe Amor em SP”, which projected Criolo onto the Brazilian rap scene in 2011, set the tone for the second part of the show, which featured the voice and rhythm of Cape Verdean Mayra Andrade.

With braids in her hair and dressed in a wide orange jumpsuit, she entered the stage to perform a duet of “Ogum Ogum”, a track she shares with Criolo in “Sobre Viver”.

In a rhythm marked by the Afro drum, the music begins with a biblical psalm, celebrates the diversity of faith in Brazil, sings to the orixá Ogum and denounces religious intolerance.

Mayra — who was born in Cuba and still lived in Senegal, Angola, Germany and France — also sang songs from her own repertoire, with a pop accent and references to Cape Verdean culture, such as Creole music.

The colors and diversity of the parties in Brazil set the tone for the final part of the show. Criolo and Mayra sang “Andar com Fé”, by Gilberto Gil, and the danceable “Cartão de Visita”, from 2014.

Wearing a dress shirt, hat and cavaquinho, sambista Ricardo Rabelo shared with Criolo the interpretation of “Menino Mimado”, a 2017 samba. of order. Before finishing the presentation, the audience still chanted “Lula lá”.