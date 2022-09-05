Rock in Rio: Emicida defends vote against Jair Bolsonaro – 09/04/2022 – Illustrated

With a backdrop of projections simulating huge stained glass windows, Emicida erected a cathedral on the Sunset stage of the third day of Rock in Rio, this Sunday (4), in celebration of Brazilian black culture.

His trajectory so far, his former partnership with Rael, the feminine affirmation of Drik Barbosa and Priscilla Alcântara, his three guests of the night, as well as the root planted by Racionais MCs, cited as a reference when affirming politics through music, passed through the stage.

It was shortly after the rapper mocked people who said that the stage is not a place for politics, a possible sting in the festival organizers, who have made statements along these lines. Roberta Medina, head of Rock in Rio Lisboa, told this newspaper that “politics are not made on stage”.

When the audience sang a chorus of “hey Bolsonaro, go take your ass”, Emicida made fun of asking them to speak louder because he couldn’t hear. Then she amended an election message: “October 2nd, please do this at the ballot box.”

The rapper started his show with “Triunfo”, ignited by the excellent brass section and received with excitement by the audience. The presentation, by the way, had the heat of the audience as a counterpoint to the cold of the night in Rio. The only moment the temperature dropped on stage was in the ethereal “Have you learned to love?”, by Priscilla Alcântara.

The accurate repertoire included hits from different periods, such as “Levanta e Anda”, “Pantera Negra”, “Amarelo” and “Gueto”, which quoted the classic “Rap da Felicidade”, by Cidinho and Doca. “Brazilian black music is that”, summarized the rapper at one point.

Emicida’s rhymes — in their different ways of singing the thousand layers of racism penetration in Brazilian society and minds — had a strong appeal to the audience. The audience, mostly white, eagerly sang verses of appreciation for black self-esteem, echoing a “we” that was actually “them”. The contradiction carries something beautiful for what it announces of the future, but it also exposes a certain perversity of the Brazilian social structure.

Emicida does not ignore any of this. All the time, her music points out this perversity and beauty – tempered by the pressure of the brass and by the suggestions of Brazilian rhythms in the percussion, like the maracatu in “Boa Esperança”.

After Alcântara, the first to be called to the stage, Emicida recalled with Rael songs like “A Chapa É Quente” and “Levanta e Anda”. Alone, the guest made the hit “Envolvidão”, with the right to dribble in the sexist rhyme. Instead of “It doesn’t even suit the vulgar women / One night and nothing else,” she sang, “It doesn’t even suit that old rhyme / That I don’t even rhyme anymore.”

With Emicida and Rael at his side, Drik Barbosa, presented by Emicida as “our shining crystal”, did well with his “Luz”, which quoted “Andar com Fé”, by Gilberto Gil, the next attraction on the Sunset stage.

With the audience singing “Amarelo” in chorus, Emicida ended the show, remembering, when listening to the omnipresent chorus against Bolsonaro, that the public should repeat it at the polls, as if making evident what his show says: for him and for his music, politics and life are more than stage plays or slogans at a rock festival.