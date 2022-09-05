Rock in Rio: Fragile, Justin Bieber uses playback in part of the show

A lot of history will be told about this show of Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio. He almost didn’t come, canceled other shows and confirmed, in the video he showed before his arrival, what the rumors until then said: Bieber is not well. His mental health, although there are no further details, is in tatters. His message on the screens even moved. He talks about God, about Jesus, about how important faith has been when darkness seems to want to impose itself. Thin, very thin, he wore sunglasses, a cap, a jacket, as if to say “I’m here, but I’m not here”. His voice only existed because he came out, almost all the time, from a shameless playback.

and that’s how Bieber performed. Its production had already made a series of demands. All other show times were changed so that his could start earlier, at 11pm. And other shows he would do in Brazil, at first, are cancelled. It’s doing the show, heading to the airport and catching your private jet back to Los Angeles. Bieber sang somebody still far from the audience, and it continued like that on the second one, hold on.

For everything he is supposedly going through, Bieber has redoubled the connection with his fans. It’s as if they no longer want to take a piece of his body, but take care of him. TV scenes showed girls in tears as the show began. Holy it was the first incredibly emotional bonding moment. Bieber smiled, for the first time, and it took his fans apart. It didn’t matter if his voice was his or a recording.

He then withdrew and left the audience with the band, investing in a virtuoso intro. when you come back Where Are You Now already started, he came without a shirt, with his tattoos on display. Her voice was already a mixture of echoes, autotune and playback all rolled into one. What is the percentage of real voice? Hard to know, maybe 2%, but no one would risk letting him sing in his fur, like this, in a delicate state of mind.

In What Dou You Mean, the playback was so visible that, even though he wasn’t singing, his voice came out of the speakers. Only on an acoustic set, when he was accompanied by an acoustic and electric guitar, did the voice really become his own again. Would it be a case of not coming? What conditions were imposed for this show to be performed? Shouldn’t fans protect him by demanding he stay home? How much is it worth submitting to the meat grinder, as you did Amy Winehouse, until the end? Questions that might be answered when they use the footage they’ve been filming around the stage for what should become a documentary.