Rock in Rio has a shocking moment against Bolsonaro and Globo exposes everything

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rock in Rio has a shocking moment against Bolsonaro and Globo exposes everything 3 Views


Globe
A Globo reporter stands in the middle of a protest against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

THE Globe started the transmission of Rock in Rio and put some journalism reporters among the music festival fans. The carioca broadcaster was surprised with a demonstration by several anonymous people against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a link.

“This is the excitement of Rock in Rio. Globo at Rock in Rio, people!”said the reporter Marina Araújo, who soon said goodbye with a smile from ear to ear. Behind and beside her, a legion of people screaming: “Hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*!”.

In addition to the protest against the current president, fans made the “L” in reference to the former president. Squid (EN) and the sign of Vasco’s youthful strength. The curious thing is that even with the shouts and the slogan against the president, the Globo star did not lose her smile.

Web celebrates attitude of Rock in Rio fans at Globo

On the internet, the public was abuzz with the boldness of the metalheads. “The girl giving the thumbs up is my energy”stated a profile on Twitter. “The biggest anti-Bolsonaro campaign will begin: Rock in Rio live”nudged another.

A third focused on the Globo reporter’s reaction. “If the reporter didn’t hold back the urge to scream along, I’m a Brastemp refrigerator”shot.

“The chaotic energy of video. Some doing the L and shouting Lula, the guy in the back making the sign of youth strength and shouting Vasco, everyone singing Hey Bolsonaro will take the ass!”listed one more.

Check out the backlash on the web:

Click here and press the button Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Paulo CarvalhoPaulo Carvalho

Paulo Carvalho He has been following the TV world since 2009. Trained broadcaster and journalist by profession, he has been writing for websites for five years. It’s in the RD1 as a reporter. It can be found on social media at @pcsilvaTV or by email [email protected].

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“Stay careful and do not make transactions”

TV and Celebrities Carol Peixinho was robbed last night (3) Per Victor Tobias 09/04/2022 – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved