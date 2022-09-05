Rock in Rio has demonstrations against the president

The first concert weekend of the Rock in Rio There were several political demonstrations, with protests against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Most of the acts came from the public, but gained resonance with some artists on stage.

On Sunday, the rapper Emicida was responsible for one of the most blunt acts, even without directly citing Bolsonaro. When the public started to insult the president, the artist asked the fans to try to speak up. Then he amended it with an electoral message: “October 2nd, please do this at the ballot box”.

Similar scenes had already been recorded in some presentations, as in the heavy metal Grave. In Criolo’s show, the public also spoke out against the president, using a bad word. “May we celebrate a new tomorrow, in another way”, said the singer, to react to the protest.

On Friday the 2nd, the band punk Ratos de Porão also encouraged the public to increase the intensity of the protests against Bolsonaro, with drums and screams from the vocalist, João Gordo. Bassist Paulo Sangiorgio performed wearing a T-shirt from the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST).

Behind the scenes, celebrities followed the three-day festival, which runs until next Sunday, 11th. One of the famous attendees was Luciano Huck. The presenter, who recently tried to enter public life, commented on the political demonstrations at the festival.

“It is normal for a rock festival to have political demonstrations. This is important at such a polarized moment in Brazilian politics. That’s good,” said Huck, in an interview with the magazine Look.