Rock in Rio: Jota Quest dribbles antipathy with bubblegum show – 09/04/2022 – Illustrated

In morals, Jota Quest was the least expected attraction at Rock in Rio 2022. A last-minute replacement for The Migos, the Minas Gerais group offered its danceable pop in place of the American trio’s angry trap, which displeased fans who already had purchased tickets.

Even so, the group managed to reverse any dislike and draw the audience to themselves with a light and uncompromising performance with a bubblegum flavor.

A singer of undeniable quality and experienced frontman, Rogério Flausino opened the Mundo stage with “Além do Horizonte”, warning that it would be the best possible celebration for the band’s 25th anniversary.

The audience, who appeared to be the same age, echoed and sang along to a predictable string of the band’s hits—”O Sol,” “Mais uma Vez,” “Amor Maior,” “Blackout,” “Planeta dos Macacos.”

During “Best Days”, Flausino raised a banner for the environmental project Amazônia Livre, but was unable to say a single word about who encourages deforestation in the country. So it’s easy, extremely easy to defend the green.

“This is an issue that has no side,” he said from atop a wall. Afterwards, he amended the final sequence with “Tempos Modernos”, by Lulu Santos, “Só Hoje” and “Do seu Lado”. In the end, he hugged the band and did mean with the boss, pulling the festival anthem. That’s what a friend is.