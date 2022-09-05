Rock in Rio: Migos fans complain about the exchange for Jota Quest – 09/04/2022 – Illustrated

Fans of the trap trio Migos, who canceled their participation in this year’s Rock in Rio, did not like the choice of replacement, the Jota Quest. The Atlanta group would perform on the Mundo stage, the festival’s main stage, this Sunday (4).

Luan, a 20-year-old carioca fan, thought about selling the ticket. “I like Justin [Bieber, headliner do dia]but I really wanted to see Migos. [Os rapper] Offset and Quavo are the most angry. Then it arrived on time, days before, it won’t be. I was pissed, I thought about selling the ticket. I was very upset.” Lucas says he even listened to Jota Quest with his family. “They’re good, but it’s not my vibe.”

Lucas, 19, and Taísa, 17, also complain about the cancellation. “I thought it was horrible, shit,” she says. “AND [botar o Jota Quest] it was horrible too. I don’t even listen.”

He comments that he didn’t even know the Minas Gerais group led by Rogério Flausino. “I didn’t even know it was a band, I thought it was just one guy. They could put someone in the trap. Jota Quest is what? Rock?”

Guilherme, 23, and João, 21, thought the replacement was neglect. “They hurt whoever bought it. We bought it when Migos had it. And, honestly, they didn’t put a replacement up to the mark. Jota Quest? My mother hears that”, says João, while Guilherme suggests that he would rather see Filipe Ret instead of Migos. “Why don’t they give a Brazilian rap guy an option to arrive? People minimize Brazilian rap.”