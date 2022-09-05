Rock in Rio shows that ‘made in Spotify’ artists need to grow

Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena made a meeting of two forces in the Rock in Rio. They are recent names that have been flying fast since they emerged – Luisa before, Marina after – in the universe of neo-pop artists. It’s interesting to see them, with each song they sing on the tip of the tongue of a huge audience enduring the cold rain. Luisa had Marina for part of the show, but the night was hers, and perhaps that was her biggest exposure beyond her safe environments and the many shows she puts on for her fans. Globo’s broadcast took her to many people for the first time.

Luisa, 24, performed the show with band pressure and strong choreographies. She sang old hits like sittingand new ones, like puppies. Sena was out of tune well in some moments and showed fragility. But it was Luisa’s test of fire, her first live appearance, and in the aura of the stage, it was almost possible to see the safety net supporting her. Technically, it is maturing, as is Marina Senaand the impact of his show is produced more by the surroundings (light, choreography and weight band) than by his ability to put the audience in the palm of his hands.

Iza, the oldest, 32, has a little more road and a solid, much bigger voice. She arrived with one of three songs from the new EP, Damn itand all your hits, like No filter, Faith and My Talisman, sung with an audience lighting everything up with cell phones. One feat was in woman no cry, in which he sang and played the piano. Incredible. Iza is an artist; Luisa, an idol, and the difference between the two lies in what Americans call the star system.

‘Spotification’. By absorbing Spotify phenoms into its massive stages, the Rock in Rio contributes to a dangerous process, in which young people jump almost directly from platforms to festivals. When the idol of millions of followers becomes a stage artist, it’s a wonder and everyone wins. When not, it is necessary to fill it with apparatus to dilute the work that time has not yet had time to do. Luisa Sonza, an idol who can become an artist, is just one example, but many people who passed through these three days of festival lack maturity.

A sign could be the overcrowding of the stages, and this Rock in Rio has been a record holder in the number of male dancers and big bands. As Madonna taught in the 90s, and Beyoncé in the 2000s, a populated stage needs a speech, a story to tell. If that doesn’t exist, it’s clear that bodies are there to override something that music couldn’t do on its own.