Rogério Ceni praises São Paulo’s reaction and explains discussion with fans: “Called him a son of a p…” | Sao Paulo

In the coach’s assessment, the lesson that Tricolor took from the match for the Brasileirão was the power of reaction after leaving behind on the scoreboard, something that Ceni intends to use for the confrontation against Atlético-GO, on Thursday, for the Sudamericana.

– We’ve been playing for over 100 days every Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday. Today is the reaction, hot place, difficult to play, had two opportunities to turn. That point is more important than people think for Thursday’s game,” Ceni said.

The change at half-time, when Ceni removed Ferraresi and put Rafinha in the defense, with Igor Vinicius on the right side, was intended to minimize the balls in Cuiabá’s speed. According to the coach, Rafinha had a good performance as a defender in the second stage, even more so after the expulsion of Welington.

– On the return of the break, Ferraresi had a yellow card, he was suffering in the balls in speed. Cuiabá has a lot of game construction, I thought that even at risk, I didn’t know that Deyverson was going to leave, I thought we would have more control of the game, we would suffer more in dead balls. I thought we would have more of the ball, Rafinha stayed as a pair of defenders, I think it went well. After the expulsion, it changes a lot – analyzed the São Paulo coach.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in Cuiabá vs São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni in Cuiabá vs São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

Ceni also commented on the screams of fans before the final whistle in allusion to the game next Thursday. In addition, he explained the argument he had with a fan upon arrival in Cuiabá.

– Thursday is for collection, I’m sure he will be present and we will do our utmost, respect for the opponent. A single fan was at the very front, very close to the bus. I’m always the last to go down. This fan came to offend all the players, called everyone a son of a bitch. As I’m getting off the bus, he looks at my face and calls me a son of a bitch. One thing is freedom of expression, another thing is for you to offend. It’s low level, but it was a single fan. If you want to say something to me, go inside and you can talk to me – said the coach of São Paulo.

The tie against Cuiabá made São Paulo lose one position and now occupy the 14th place, with 30 points. In the last five games, there were three defeats, one draw and only one victory. In the next round, Tricolor will face Corinthians, on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi.

The next match for Tricolor is on Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Atlético-GO, in Morumbi, for the second and decisive game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal.

São Paulo is at a disadvantage after losing the first game, in Goiânia, by 3 to 1. They will need to win at home by at least three goals difference to advance to the final. If they win by two goals, the decision will be on penalties.

