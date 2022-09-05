Roger’s departure generates discomfort at Grêmio

The note published around 7:30 pm on Thursday on the club’s website was not a mere oversight, announcing the change of command, mention only the name of Roger Machado. That is, he did not mention assistants Roberto Ribas, James Freitas and Diego Jussan, in addition to Paulo Paixão, technical coordinator, despite all of them having been fired along with Roger. The text only with the words “your helpers” has an explanation.

President Romildo Bolzan Jr was trying, at that exact moment of the night, to persuade James Freitas to coach the team against Vila Nova. And she did it twice. Both without success. With the denial, and with no one in charge of the permanent commission since the departure of Thiago Gomes at the turn of the year, César Lopes was called to the mission.

Renato, with whom the manager dealt with while Roger was still coach, arrives this Monday morning for his fourth spell as coach of Grêmio. Precisely he, appointed by the Grêmio president to his peers in meetings at the Arena, last year, as one of the main responsible for the current moment of the club. The direct relationship between them must dispense with the figure of vice football.

By bringing in Renato, Romildo fulfills, within his processes, one of his promises throughout his administration: to end his term alongside the club’s greatest idol. He did not take well with part of the crowd, members of the locker room and with the fired professionals the post on Grêmio’s official Twitter account calling the crowd for Friday’s game. “We remember seeing some promising to buy tickets with one condition. The condition has returned” reads a part of the text. The attitude was seen as disrespect to Roger.



