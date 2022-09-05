Romario loses action that tried to ban Clarissa from praising Bolsonaro in the campaign

The Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) denied the Liberal Party’s request for congresswoman Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil), a candidate for the Senate, to remove from electoral propaganda on TV and her social networks, demonstrations of proximity to the President Jair Bolsonaro, even claiming to have the trust of the head of the Executive Branch.

The PL is the party of Senator Romário, which seeks re-election with the support of the conservative camp, the same strategy adopted by the candidate for União Brasil. The decision was made on the 31st. But the former football player is accused of not mentioning Bolsonaro in his campaign.

The representation was rejected by the judge Márcia Ferreira Alvarenga, who did not see in the electoral propaganda of Clarissa’s campaign the restrictions established in Article 54 of the Elections Law, since “cross-propaganda” is not configured, but “promotional use of political affinities”. already existing”.

The content of the decision imposed a double defeat on Romario. The first of these is judicial. Lawyers for the PL even claimed that the pieces would be inducing voters to assume “that both (Clarissa and Bolsonaro) are affiliated with the same party or members of the same coalition”.

The claim was rejected by the magistrate. The second defeat has a symbolic effect. With Romário “hiding” Bolsonaro in his campaign, Clarissa, by contrast, has sought to defend the president almost every day on TV, radio and social media.

Clarissa has also been presenting proposals that are more aligned with the right-wing conservative camp than Romário. The main motto of her campaign is the defense of “chemical castration for rapists and pedophiles”.

Adding that to Bolsonaro’s defense, she has achieved the highest growth of any candidate since the free TV and radio election time began on August 26. According to a Datafolha poll on the 1st, the percentage of intentions to vote for her doubled, from 4% to 8%, compared to the previous poll, on the 18th.

“In the last few months, almost every time Bolsonaro was at an important event in Rio, I was with him. On his way to Petrópolis, during the tragedy that hit the city; in the March for Jesus; the visit to Itaboraí, at Gaslub; on his trip to São João da Barra, to lay the cornerstone of a new gas-powered plant; in the solemnity for the announcement of land regularization, in Cristo Redentor. Being by his side is a source of pride for me”, said Clarissa.