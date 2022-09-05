Ronaldo’s departure from Mineirão has widespread confusion after Cruzeiro game

As usual, Ronaldo’s presence in Cruzeiro’s game causes an uproar from the crowd, but this Sunday (4th), it ended badly. On his way out of one of Mineirão’s cabins, there was general confusion.

Stadium security, with the Raposa team, set up a cordon for the former player to leave the stadium towards an elevator. Even so, Ronaldo did not leave the reserved space.

“Ridiculous! Because we’re here for the love of the team, in a box, dear. Bad service. It’s not our fault if people are working. I just know that we’re here and that’s ridiculous. Because they pushed everyone here. These security guards are unprepared. There are no criminals here”, said Janaína Gadoni, a 35-year-old supporter, who said she had been cursed by one of Mineirão’s security guards, and would file a police report.

As time went by, more journalists and people from Cruzeiro gathered, causing security to make the decision to take people out of the hallway, provoking shoves.

There was an exchange of curses between fans and security, as well as glasses of beer and water thrown, causing further irritation. After about 40 minutes, Phenomenon came out quickly to the bottom. Only after that did the friction cease.

Minas Arena, the concessionaire that manages the stadium, has not yet commented on the case. Cruzeiro, on the other hand, preferred not to comment.